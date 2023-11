Now is the perfect time to start adding a gentle but potent retinol cream to the beauty regimen – just in time to see the results in your holiday pictures. But the highly touted ingredient can be harmful to your skin, if you’re just getting started. To get more information on how we can all incorporate the anti-aging ingredient, on a daily basis, we learned more from an award-winning Dermatologist.

Learn more www.ElizabethArden.com

#WCPO9Sponsor