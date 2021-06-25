Delicious Treats to Pick Up for Your Next Summer BBQ

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some products to try at your summer BBQ! Cupcake LightHearted is the perfect wine for those looking for a lower calorie and lower alcohol wine! The even-meatier and juicer new Beyond Burger is now available at grocery stores nationwide, just in time for summer grilling! Get the party started this summer with Ferrero Brands ' CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth limited-edition chocolate bars in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.