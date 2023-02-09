Watch Now
Delicious Big Game Sandwiches from Subway

Posted at 2:00 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 14:00:42-05

The big game is just around the corner and whether you plan to attend in person, watch from home or host a party, Subway can make your big game celebration fantastic and delicious.

If you're attending in person - Subway is giving fans in Arizona a chance to face off against some of the gridiron greats in a high-stakes game of Football Trivia. Fans that get the top score each day could win autographed merch, tickets to the big game or even a championship ring.

If you're watching from home, Subway has plenty of craveable options to make you the MVP of your big game party.

The Subway Series has 12 of the best-tasting sandwiches. Their culinary team spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations – they have 12 mouth-watering subs for every type of sandwich lover, chicken, italianos, cheesesteaks, and clubs.

Hosting a big game gathering? You are going to LOVE the refreshed catering options from Subway. Their new program has easy-order catering platters, order ahead options and improved packaging to make feeding a crowd so simple.

To place a to-go, delivery or catering order for your big game party, visit www.Subway.com or the Subway app.

