Delicious Apples with Big Flavor

Crunch Time Apple Growers is a cooperative of more than 150 family farmers throughout New York State who are united in one mission - to introduce new flavorful apple varieties to the marketplace.

Their farmers are dedicated to producing delicious, naturally grown contemporary apple varieties people love. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO — super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored, and carefully grown. When you purchase a Crunch Time apple, you’re biting into history while also helping to sustain the future of family farming for generations to come.

Crunch Time apples have an amazing flavor that they call the “Northeastern” factor. Cold winters and hot summers create apples that have beautiful color on the outside and a deliciously firm and juicy texture on the inside. Crunch Time orchards represent 60% of New York State’s apple production. Both SnapDragon and RubyFrost apples were developed by Dr. Susan Brown of Cornell University in Geneva, NY. The apple breeding program at Cornell is one of the largest fruit breeding programs in the world. The apples officially came onto the commercial scene in 2013 and were fast-tracked for commercial production soon after. The SnapDragon apple is a descendant of the Honeycrisp apple and an unnamed variety.

More information on SnapDragon

Legendary flavor. Spicy-sweet. A hint of vanilla. Get ready to send your taste buds on an epic quest. SnapDragon’s monster crunch will leave you feeling satisfied and energized ... ready to seize the day. It’s ideal as a snacking apple or sliced in salads and pairs beautifully with light cheeses, peanut butter, and much more.

More information on RubyFrost

For those who prefer a slight tart flavor, balanced taste, and crispy texture, RubyFrost is the perfect apple. Its flavor profile makes RubyFrost perfect for charcuterie, a beautiful apple tart, or for Grandma’s old-fashioned apple pie.

