Are you craving a great-tasting deli-style sub?

Subway is introducing four new subs called the Deli Heroes to their popular Subway Series collection! The new sandwiches include The Titan Turkey (#15), The Grand Slam Ham (#99), The Garlic Roast Beef (#17), and The Beast (#30)! Jami Dunlap from Subway joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw to tell us about the delicious new sandwiches.

You can taste the difference and try them for FREE on July 11 from 10AM-12PM at participating locations.

#WCPO9Sponsor