If loose, crepey neck skin has you covering up, Dekliderm could be your solution. This clinically studied cream combines Retinol, Bakuchiol, and Hyaluronic Acid to visibly smooth and hydrate skin in just 4 weeks. With a 60-day money-back guarantee and up to 50% off, now’s the time to take the Dekliderm challenge. Learn more at Dekliderm.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..