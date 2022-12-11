Deeper Dive into Dental Health with Buckeye Health Plan

As we approach the end of the year, many Ohioans are behind on important dental care visits, putting themselves at greater risk for oral and other health challenges. Dr. Peter Kambelos, Medical Director from Buckeye Health Plan joined Michelle Hopkins to discuss the importance of staying up to date on dental care.

We know that good dental health leads to good overall health. And as your guide to better health, Buckeye is committed to educating Ohioans about the impact that good dental care has on their overall health.

Getting dental care is the most commonly unmet healthcare need among children and the second greatest unmet healthcare need among adults. Yet, we don’t talk about it enough. Good dental care habits need to start early and continue into adulthood to combat the challenges Ohioans face today.

A child’s baby teeth are at risk for decay as soon as they surface, yet studies show that nearly 1 in 5 preschool-aged children had never been to the dentist.

Children on Medicaid have more tooth decay (both cavities history and untreated cavities) than their peers. On top of this, 1 in 5 Ohio school-age children have at least one untreated cavity and nearly half have a history of tooth decay (at least one filling, crown, untreated cavity, or tooth extracted due to decay). When children do not go to the dentist their risks of health challenges stemming from relatively small dental issues increase significantly.

Buckeye encourages parents of children at any age to go to the dentist and get up to date on important health appointments by the end of the year. A dental visit every six months will make sure that teeth and gums are healthy.

At least twice every day, you should brush and floss your teeth to keep the natural bacteria in the mouth in check. Without good oral care, we are all more susceptible to serious health challenges like pneumonia and heart disease.

For Babies:



Begin dental hygiene as soon as possible. Before teeth even appear, a baby’s mouth should be cleaned twice a day – after first feeding and before bed – by wiping the gums with a clean washcloth to remove bacteria and sugar. Avoid putting a baby to bed with a bottle of milk or juice. These can pool around teeth and cause severe decay.

Brush regularly. A baby’s teeth should be brushed twice a day with a small, soft-bristled toothbrush and water.

And of course, go to the dentist by the baby’s first birthday to spot any potential problems early on.

For Children:



Encourage kids to brush their teeth twice a day – in the morning and right before bed – using fluoride toothpaste. Brushing properly is key. Poor brushing can be just as bad as not brushing at all. Children should take their time and use gentle, circular motions as well as gently brush their tongues.

In addition to brushing, don’t forget to floss and use mouthwash once a day to stimulate the gums and reduce plaque and help reduce acid in the mouth, clean hard-to-brush areas, and strengthen the teeth

And, of course, visit the dentist regularly.

And the good news is that no matter how old you are, it's never too late to get on the path to regular oral hygiene habits.

For adults, it’s important to practice the same oral habits that you encourage children to do and model the way. Set a good example by brushing your teeth with children and showing proper brushing techniques and habits. Help them establish a lifetime of good dietary habits by avoiding sugar-based foods and drinks.

Buckeye provides members with helpful reminders, information, resources and support for good dental care. Buckeye Medicaid members get two free dental exams and teeth cleanings per year. Plus, get $25 in rewards dollars after visiting the dentist for the first tim each year. Buckeye’s free transportation benefit and “find a doctor” tool make it easier for members to go to the dentist.

