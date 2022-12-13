Daily Probiotics with an Easy Recipe: Kiwi Yakult Soda

What you put in your body greatly affects your health and how you feel. Probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years, so Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins created a recipe using Yakult U.S.A.!

You can find Yakult at your local Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, or online at YakultUSA.com

Kiwi Yakult Soda



2 kiwi cubed

2 tbsp sugar or to taste

4oz or ½ cup sparkling water

2 Yakult bottles

Directions



Prepare the kiwi by washing and peeling it. Then chop the kiwi into tiny cubes In a serving glass, add fresh kiwi cubes and sugar Use a muddler or wooden spoon to mash and mix the kiwi cubes to make a kiwi puree Add ice, sparkling water and yakult Mix and enjoy!

#WCPO9Sponsor