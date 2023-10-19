Watch Now
Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Identifying the Top Online Risks for Consumers

Posted at 12:49 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:49:19-04

The holiday season is filled with cheer and, unfortunately, plenty of fraudsters. That’s why it’s important to be cautious and vigilant when shopping online or in stores. In fact, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is recognized each October to remind consumers to be extra careful and how to practice proper cyber hygiene.

Cybersecurity Expert Michael Jabbara, Global Head of Fraud Services at Visa, joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle with tips and tricks for consumers to shop smart. Plus, Michael shared how Visa is investing billions to prevent fraud in real-time to protect the global payment ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.visa.com/blog

