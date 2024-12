Cut the cord AND the cost with Tablo! Watch your favorite live TV and 70+ free streaming channels - no contracts, no monthly fees. Set up is easy, and with Tablo DVR, you can record up to 50 hours of content. For a limited time, when you purchase a Tablo Total System on www.TabloTV.com, you'll receive a $25 gift card. Choose from two or four-tuner options to fit your viewing needs.

Tablo is owned by the E.W. Scripps Company who also owns WCPO.