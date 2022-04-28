Watch
Culver’s Scoops of Thanks Day

Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 11:14:06-04

As a former state FFA officer from Wisconsin, Alison Demmer knows farming and has dedicated countless hours to agricultural education, working with the next generation of agricultural leaders. Now with Culver’s, she’s a spokesperson for the company’s Thank You Farmers® Project, which has donated more than $3.5 million to promote the agricultural industry, support agricultural education (through partners like FFA) and invest in climate-smart agricultural sustainability projects.

What can we all do to help? Plenty! Donate $1 AND get a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard for your generosity! Alison shares details of the 8th annual Culver’s Scoops of Thanks Day coming up on Thursday, May 5th. She explains the connection between your donation, the future of agriculture in your area and the single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard that will be waiting for you at participating restaurants.

