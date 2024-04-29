Culver's Scoops of Thanks

Did you know there are almost a MILLION students involved in FFA? Or that the National FFA Convention was attended by almost 80,000 students last year? This is promising news for the future of agriculture in the U.S. – because as everyone knows, no farmers = no food.

These future leaders in agriculture carry a heavy burden: feeding a growing population on a planet with diminishing resources. To help lighten that load, Culver’s created the Thank You Farmers® Project – a charitable foundation that partners with FFA to make an impact around the program’s three pillars: gratitude, education and sustainability.

Each year, while FFA works to prepare students for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture, Culver’s offers guests an opportunity do their part and receive a sweet reward.

On Scoops of Thanks Day, Thursday, May 2, guests who donate $1 to the Thank You Farmers Project will receive one scoop of frozen custard in their choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or the exclusive one-day-only Flavor of the Day, “How Now Brown Cow.” Funds raised will stay local – benefiting agricultural education programs in the restaurant’s community.

Alison Demmer, senior public relations manager for Culver’s and a former state FFA officer from Wisconsin, now directs the Thank You Farmers Project.

Find your local store and get more information at www.culvers.com

