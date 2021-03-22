Critical Shortages of Pediatric Medicines

Critical shortages of essential medicines for children are a serious problem that has only gotten worse during the pandemic. Now, 12 major children’s hospitals and phlow have formed a first-in-kind coalition with hospitals like Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Children’s National Hospital to find solutions for this problem and to look for ways to fix the nation’s broken medical supply chain.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.