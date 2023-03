Celebrate the Reds Opening Day in style!! Receive a Reds Pack Jacket for donations made between the dates of March 27 – 29 at all Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Centers.

Jackie Marschall from Hoxworth Blood Center joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to talk about the critical need for blood types O, A, and platelets. Call to schedule your appointment at 513-451-0910 or at Hoxworth.org.

