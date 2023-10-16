Helping our community and beyond! Hoxworth Blood Center has issued a critical appeal for blood donations and they need your help. Blood donations are needed in preparation for International aid in the midst of the recent attacks on Israel. Jackie Marschall from Hoxworth Blood Center joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia with more information on how you can help!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..