Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Crescent Springs Hardware: Your Local Resource for Home and Safety

Crescent Springs Hardware: Your Local Resource for Home and Safety
Posted

From day-to-day essentials to specialized repairs, Crescent Springs Hardware has been serving the Crescent Springs community for decades. Their team knows the importance of personalized service and hands-on expertise. They offer:
- Lawn mower, chain, and snow gear repairs
- Fire safety tips and tools to protect your family
- Holiday-ready items like surge protectors and timers

Visit them today and see why customers trust them year after year!
2460 Anderson Rd., Crescent Springs, KY
859-341-0800
www.cshdwe.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money