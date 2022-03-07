Credit Education Month: Do You Know Your FICO Score?

March is recognized as National Credit Education Month, a time to educate consumers about the importance of understanding their credit score. FICO® Scores are used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders in credit decisions affecting mortgage, auto loans and bank cards. A high or low credit score can affect major life decisions, but most don’t know that one in five Americans find errors on their credit reports, having the potential to change premiums and decisions. This trusted industry standard is important because it’s used as a factor in determining everything from mortgages to credit worthiness.