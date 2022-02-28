Creating Romance in Your Everyday Life

The pandemic saw book sales soar to their highest levels in nearly a decade, with romance listed as one of the highest growth sectors. In fact, the genre topped 47 million units from March 2020-2021, representing an increase of 24% from the previous year. And, even after Cupid’s arrow hits its mark for the year, best-selling author Tessa Bailey believes real romance is here to stay. We discussed her latest romance novel "Hook, Line and Sinker," and share her best tips on how to bring romance from ‘page to reality’ this year.
