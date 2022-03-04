Creating Engaging and Expressive Spaces from Kolar Design

Kolar Design is a design firm the specializes in creating engaging and expressive spaces. They are a multiple disciplinary team of architects, interior designers and furniture designers who work together to understand their clients goals and bring it to life as a collaborative of integrative design in your buildings work space. They have recently completed the Cincinnati Children’s critical care building helping them to transform the facility to create a Cincinnati Children’s unique feel to the space to express who they are as an organization and meet the needs of patients and families who use the space. Call Kolar Design to create a unique feel to your business space.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:26:30-05
