Create that Perfect Runway Look in Minutes

It is red-carpet, awards and runway season and it is easier than ever to create some of those fabulous looks in minutes right at home. Glamour does not have to be costly nor does it have to be reserved for Hollywood stars, or the rich and famous. Emily Loftiss, TV Host, blogger, and style expert, helps create memorable high-end looks on a budget. Emily is also known for her popular blog Everyday Glam, which provides super secrets that stars and A-listers use daily to look great and leave a lasting impression.

A SUPER SECRET

On the red carpet or just out for the evening, a secret for staying dry and smelling clean is Secret Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant. Newly designed, it provides 72-hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection. Secret Clinical also has three-times more stress sweat protection versus the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant. With advanced odor fighters and p-H balancing minerals, it is available in completely clean, clean lavender, and stress response; pick it up at Target and other retailers. For more information, visit secret.com

A GOOD PLACE TO START

Cold temperatures no longer have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin thanks to Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion. Both are infused with Hyaluronic Acid, which is known for its capacity to attract and retain water. The Body Wash infuses moisture 10 layers deep to help hydrate the skin throughout the day without leaving a coated feel. It is also approved by the Skin Health Alliance. The lotion visibly replenishes the skin and locks in all-day hydration. Give this duo a try to get red carpet ready! For more information, visit www.olay.com

TO LOOK THE VERY BEST

To reverse the signs of aging try the SkinPen. It is the first FDA-cleared, microneedling treatment that rejuvenates the skin from the inside out for glowing, younger looking skin. This an in-office treatment performed by an esthetician that works by stimulating the skin from beneath the surface, smoothing the appearance of neck wrinkles and acne scars with little to no downtime. They are celebrating their 5th anniversary by giving 5 people the chance to win a SkinPen treatment! Follow @SkinPen on Instagram for details on the contest. For more information, visit skinpen.com

OTHER TIPS

Better Natured, prides itself on making good, clean and fun products that provide professional results at home. Their Liqui-Creme Permanent Hair Color is gentle on the hair and scalp and gives salon-quality color that gets rid of all the grays! Their Hydrating Leave-In Milk softens and detangles, amplifies shine and protects your hair against heat. Their vegan product formulas are completely free from animal-based ingredients. Check out their full line on www.betternatured.com or at JCPenney.com.

