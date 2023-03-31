Watch Now
Create A Perfect Brunch Menu for Every Occasion

Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 11:12:08-04

For many people, brunch is their favorite meal of the week. It combines the best of breakfast with the diversity of a tasty lunch, dinner and fun beverages. That is why Super Chef and Food Writer Marisel Salazar joined Pete Scalia to share some unique and tasty ways to recognize National Brunch Month.

A GOOD WAY TO START A BRUNCH MENU
Nothing screams brunch like a Bloody Mary, but put a fun twist on it with a Bloody Maria bar and garnish station. Instead of the usual vodka, we are using Cantera Negra tequila. Cantera Negra Silver Tequila is distinctive for its minerality and cooked agave. It presents beautiful notes of citrus on the nose with a smooth and spicy finish on the palate, perfect for a brunch bloody! Garnish with olives, bacon and pickled hot peppers. This cocktail and garnish station will be the most socially shared part of any brunch!

A LIGHTER BEVERAGE THAT COMPLIMENTS A WIDE RANGE OF DISHES
Prosecco is a go-to brunch beverage, and a favorite is Josh Cellars Prosecco. Sourced from Italy, it has refreshing acidity and a touch of sweetness with flavors of pear, green apples, and citrus, perfect to add to brunch plans. Try it in a mimosa or on its own paired with any brunch dish. Josh Cellars was named after the founder’s father, Josh. The brand makes well-balanced and delicious wines meant to be shared with the people who matter most.

