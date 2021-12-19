Watch
COVID and Diabetes During National Diabetes Awareness Month

Posted at 5:24 AM, Dec 19, 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on Ohioans with diabetes. Many Ohioans have fallen victim to the isolation and disruption COVID has caused, resulting in poor management of their condition and in some cases, death.

Buckeye Health Plan is an active community partner in educating members about diabetes management and potential health complications associated with the disease. Buckeye members can earn up to $150 in My Health Pays® rewards for completing your well visit and annual comprehensive diabetes care (HbA1c test, kidney screening and retinopathy screening).

In addition, until December 31, Buckeye members will receive a $100 gift card for getting their first COVID vaccination. Visit COVIDVaxOnTheSpot.com to learn more.

