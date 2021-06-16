COVID-19 Testing & Sumer Safety Tips

Summer is upon us, but before you run out the door on your next adventure, be sure you're taking the right safety precautions. So, what you need to do to keep your family safe when scheduling camps, ball games and family gatherings? A mom and pediatrician talks to us about a new and inexpensive self-test that is now available over-the-counter at your local drug store called BinaxNow from Abbott.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:30:14-04
