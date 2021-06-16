Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

COVID-19 Testing & Sumer Safety Tips

items.[0].videoTitle
COVID-19 Testing &amp; Summer Safety Tips
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:30:14-04

Summer is upon us, but before you run out the door on your next adventure, be sure you're taking the right safety precautions. So, what you need to do to keep your family safe when scheduling camps, ball games and family gatherings? A mom and pediatrician talks to us about a new and inexpensive self-test that is now available over-the-counter at your local drug store called BinaxNow from Abbott.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Allie Martin

12:01 PM, Apr 02, 2020

The 'Good' in Your Morning!