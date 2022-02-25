COVID-19 Minority Relief Research

During February, just in time for Black History Month, a comprehensive new study from Yale University looks at the reasons why minority and rural communities are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. It also identifies what can be done to change outcomes for BIPOC (Black, Indiginous, People of Color) communities. The study finds that some of the issues are caused by lack of access to vaccines, inability to find information in a native language, or a general mistrust of the system.