Country Living’s Timeless New Furniture Line Arrives at Furniture Fair

✨ New at Furniture Fair! ✨

Save the Date, this Saturday November 8th – from 11am – 8pm at all Furniture Fair locations. Join Furniture Fair as they celebrate the new Country Living Home collection- exclusively at Furniture Fair! Giveaways at every store! Enter to win a Country Living prize, plus food and drinks!

Discover Country Living, a new chapter for Furniture Fair, one that celebrates tradition, comfort, and authenticity in every piece.

The Country Living Furniture Collection, created with Legacy Classic Furniture — exclusive to Furniture Fair in Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville & Indianapolis.

Think cozy. Think charming. Think your style, brought to life. 💛

Visit your local Furniture Fair showroom and bring Country Living home today!

#WCPO9Sponsor