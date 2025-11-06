Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Country Living’s Timeless New Furniture Line Arrives at Furniture Fair

Furniture Fair is proud to introduce the Country Living Vintage Market Collection by Legacy Classic Furniture, a new line inspired by the warmth, comfort, and timeless charm of Country Living Magazine. Each piece captures that perfectly imperfect feel, blending antique inspiration with modern craftsmanship.
Country Living’s Timeless New Furniture Line Arrives at Furniture Fair
Posted

New at Furniture Fair!

Save the Date, this Saturday November 8th – from 11am – 8pm at all Furniture Fair locations. Join Furniture Fair as they celebrate the new Country Living Home collection- exclusively at Furniture Fair! Giveaways at every store! Enter to win a Country Living prize, plus food and drinks!

Discover Country Living, a new chapter for Furniture Fair, one that celebrates tradition, comfort, and authenticity in every piece.

The Country Living Furniture Collection, created with Legacy Classic Furniture — exclusive to Furniture Fair in Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville & Indianapolis.

Think cozy. Think charming. Think your style, brought to life. 💛

Visit your local Furniture Fair showroom and bring Country Living home today!

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State