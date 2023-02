The biggest football game of the year is almost here!

Three-time NFL Champ Mark Schlereth joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle with some tips on how to have a winning football party on Feb 12th, the most anticipated day for football fans across the country. Plus, he shared his game day predictions.

