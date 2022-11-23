Count the Kicks with UnitedHealthcare

Stillbirth is a national public health crisis that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Ohio families, 1 in every 159 pregnancies end in stillbirth. Gary Grosel, Chief Medical Officer with UnitedHealthcare of Ohio, spoke with Pete Scalia to discuss stillbirth education and shared information about UnitedHealthcare’s collaboration with Count the Kicks, an evidence-based stillbirth prevention campaign intended to improve birth outcomes for families.

According to CDC Wonder, Ohio loses 883 babies a year on average to stillbirth, with 1 in every 159 pregnancies ending in stillbirth. In the U.S. stillbirth is defined as the loss of a baby at 20 weeks or greater gestation during pregnancy.

Count the Kicks is an evidence-based stillbirth prevention campaign that teaches expecting parents about the importance of monitoring their babies’ movement during the third trimester of pregnancy.

For Ohioans, free resources, including posters, brochures, and app download cards are available to order at countthekicks.org. The Count the Kicks app is FREE and currently available to download in 14 different languages. UnitedHealthcare is committed to improving birth outcomes for families in Ohio, and believe Count the Kicks provides a solution to help save babies now.

