Councilmember Meeka Owens Brings Services to the People

Looking for housing help, legal support, health resources, or job info? Want a fun day out with the family on top of that? Social Services Day is happening Saturday, April 12 at the Eastside Recreation Center (3950 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH, 45209) and it’s 100% FREE!

Come for the food, music, and Kona Ice... leave with tools to change your life. Park in Hyde Park Plaza! Gest Carts will be available in the Plaza for transport to the Rec Center!

Councilmember Meeka Owens is bringing the city’s best resources directly to the people! RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1ATQb4cBM4/

