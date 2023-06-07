Watch Now
Corporate Culture Crisis

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jun 07, 2023
America is in the middle of a workplace revolution. From working remotely to shorter work weeks to labor shortages, in just three years, how we work and live has radically changed – and we’re not going back to “normal.”

Experts say the changes to the traditional workplace are causing a corporate culture crisis, which is leading to employee retention problems and lost customers. But with manager/employee relationships becoming increasingly more distant and in-person work dynamics ever more unpredictable, what steps should leaders take to create and maintain the type of workplace culture they want? Jim Harter, Ph.D. is Gallup’s Chief Workplace Scientist, and he literally wrote the book on managing effectively in today’s environment. In his newest book, “Culture Shock,” Dr. Harter shares what Gallup’s extensive research has revealed about the evolving needs of employees and how managers have to adapt to succeed.

