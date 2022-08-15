Coolest Trends for the 2022 School Year

This back to school shopping season, most experts advise recommend shopping early to find the best deals. Of course, many parents and student will procrastinate but the savvy shoppers know that retailers are busy stocking the shelves now with the coolest new fashions and tech designed for the modern school environment.

Emmy and Peabody Award winning journalist, shopping expert Claudia Lombana shares the coolest trends and money saving strategies for saving on everything from clothes, backpacks and supplies to laptops, as well as the hot new foods for meals and snacks.

HOW CAN FAMILIES STAY ON BUDGET

Start shopping by visiting Slickdeals.net. Slickdeals is a community of millions of real people, working together to save, so everyone can be confident they are getting the best deal. There are 12 million shoppers helping other shoppers vet and vote up the very best deals from all the top retailers like Amazon and Walmart, so people know they are getting the best product at the best price. With Slickdeals, it is like having millions of friends to help find the very best deals.

MUST HAVE SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Head over to Walmart. They are ready to help customers prepare for an exciting back to school season with everyday low prices on all the essentials and an easy, convenient shopping experience. With over 100 supplies for under $1-dollar, stock up on everything on school lists. Students can rock their personal style with best in class fashions including a wide variety of licensed products for super fans looking to rep their favorite characters on the first day, including LOL Surprise, Minecraft, Spiderman and more. College students can also rock their personal style in the dorm with on trend finds. For more information, visit www.walmart.com

UNEXPECTED COSTS THAT PARENTS SHOULD BUDGET FOR

One thing that may not be top of mind but is very important for back to schoolers is glasses. Whether they are prescription or sunglasses, it is important to consider a child’s vision. Zenni is the world’s largest online eyewear retailer offering high quality prescription glasses and sunglasses at game changing prices, starting at just $6.95!. Zenni has partnered with Coco & Breezy to give us the PLANET C-B line of glasses and a portion of sales goes to the Child Mind Institute, which offers programs for children’s mental health. Also, with all the screen time our students have these days, Zenni also offers a wide variety of blue light blocking lenses called “Blockz” and can be added to any set of frames. For more information, visit www.zennioptical.com

ANOTHER TRENDING BACK TO SCHOOL ITEM

Solo’s Recycled collection brings sleek design to bags made from recycled materials. Each bag is designed with purpose to reduce environmental impact and is highly functional. The collection features products from laptop sleeves and backpacks to carry on and overnight bags with material made from plastic bottles. Solo is not only the leading day bag and travel brand, it is on a mission to recycle 40 million plastic bottles from landfills by 2024. Use promo code BTS 20 to save 20%. For more information, visit solo-ny.com

