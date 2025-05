Contrast Studios is redefining wellness in Cincinnati with its newest location in Anderson. Each private suite features an infrared sauna and cold plunge to help reduce stress, improve sleep, and strengthen your immune system. Research shows just 57 minutes in the sauna and 11 minutes in the plunge per week can offer major health benefits. Whether you’re a wellness pro or just curious, your first session is completely free. Visit contraststudio.com to learn more.

#WCPO9Sponsor