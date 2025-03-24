Watch Now
Contrast Studios Brings Cutting-Edge Wellness to Anderson

A new wellness destination has opened in Anderson, offering a unique approach to health and relaxation. Contrast Studios, now with three Cincinnati-area locations, specializes in contrast therapy, combining infrared saunas with cold plunges to promote stress relief, improved sleep, and better immune function. Research shows that spending just 57 minutes in a sauna each week, paired with 11 minutes in a cold plunge, can boost cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and aid muscle recovery.

Curious to try it? Contrast Studios offers a free first visit to anyone looking to experience the benefits firsthand. Learn more at ContrastStudio.com

