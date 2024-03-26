Watch Now
Consumer Saving Trends with FICO

Banking Expert at FICO Explains Why Consumers are Looking for Speed and Security When Choosing a Bank
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 12:47:16-04

The way people bank is changing. More than ever, consumers are prioritizing speed and security when choosing a bank. FICO, a pioneer in the banking industry, conducted a survey that revealed how people feel about the banking landscape. What do they want? What do they need? The overwhelming response is that banks can do better! Banking expert Darryl Knopp of FICO joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to explain the changing banking needs of consumers in this digital age.

For more information, visit www.FICO.com

