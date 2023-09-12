Cones for the Cure

Cone for the Cure is back! During the Campaign, running now through September 17th, Graeter's Ice Cream Sweet Rewards loyalty members will be eligible for a free single dip sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream. When redeeming that free cone in any Graeter’s scoop shop, rewards members will be able to make a donation directly to The Cure Starts Now. Joining the Sweet Rewards program via the Graeter’s app is free. Those who wish to donate can also do so at www.conesforthecure.org
Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 14:15:21-04
