Cones for the Cure

Cone for the Cure is back! During the Campaign, running now through September 17th, Graeter's Ice Cream Sweet Rewards loyalty members will be eligible for a free single dip sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream. When redeeming that free cone in any Graeter’s scoop shop, rewards members will be able to make a donation directly to The Cure Starts Now. Joining the Sweet Rewards program via the Graeter’s app is free. Those who wish to donate can also do so at www.conesforthecure.org