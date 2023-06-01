Concours d’Elegance Returning to Ault Park

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Celebrating 75 years of Porsche, 70 years of the Chevrolet Corvette and 85 years of the Volkswagen Beetle, the 2023 Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance – happening on Sunday, June 11 – promises to be yet another amazing show! Rich Frantz from the Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance Foundation joined Cincy Lifestyle's Pete Scalia at Ault Park to talk about this year's event – featuring some of the rarest and finest examples of classic and collector cars from around the world. Proceeds benefit kids living with arthritis right here in the tri-state area.

For tickets and schedule of events, visit OhioConcours.com!

