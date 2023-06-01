Watch Now
Concours d’Elegance Returning to Ault Park

The 45th annual Concours d'Elegance is a nationally recognized car show that highlights some of the most spectacular automobiles and motorcycles of all time. It's happening Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Ault Park.
Celebrating 75 years of Porsche, 70 years of the Chevrolet Corvette and 85 years of the Volkswagen Beetle, the 2023 Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance – happening on Sunday, June 11 – promises to be yet another amazing show! Rich Frantz from the Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance Foundation joined Cincy Lifestyle's Pete Scalia at Ault Park to talk about this year's event – featuring some of the rarest and finest examples of classic and collector cars from around the world. Proceeds benefit kids living with arthritis right here in the tri-state area.

For tickets and schedule of events, visit OhioConcours.com!

