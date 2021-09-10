Watch
Concert Update with MEMI: Thomas Rhett and Dave Matthews Band

Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 10, 2021
Don’t Miss Some of the Hottest Concerts in Cincinnati this September!
When the thermostat turns colder the music gets hotter in Cincinnati! On September 23rd Thomas Rhett takes the stage at Riverbend Music Center with special guests Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett! Don’t miss the high energy music of The Mavericks at The Taft Theatre on Friday, September 24th. Then on Saturday, September 25th you can see Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles at the new Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, and finally the wait is over on September 28th when Dave Matthews Band returns to Riverbend Music Center!
Get YOUR tickets at TICKETMASTER.COM and be sure to check in every week to find out more about the great concerts brought to you by MEMI.
