Concert Update with MEMI: Brooks & Dun and The Roots

Don’t Miss Some of the Hottest Concerts in Cincinnati this YEAR!

Summer winds down with great music in the Queen City! Brad Paisley brings special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlow to the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park August 22nd and you won’t want to miss Kings of Leon with Cold War Kids at Riverbend Music Center - August 31st. Book your Labor Day now and party with The Roots on Friday, September 3rd at the new Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center or you can kick up your heels with Brooks & Dunn and Travis Tritt at Riverbend Music Center - Saturday, September 4th

