Concert Update with MEMI: Brett Eldredge and Jonas Brothers

Don’t Miss Some of the Hottest Concerts in Cincinnati this Summer!

You can kick off Fall with 4 concerts in 5 days in Cincinnati! On Friday, September 17, ‘don’t ya’ just want to hear the country sounds of Brett Eldredge with Morgan Evans and Nate Smith at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center! Then Saturday, September 18, it’s Toad The Wet Sprocket with Stephen Kellogg perform at The Taft Theatre. You can check out 311’s ‘Live From The Ride’ Tour, Sunday, September 19th, on The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park and we close this update…with the Jonas Brothers’ return to Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center with special guest, Kelsea Ballerini on September 21! Great artists, great venues, great times!

