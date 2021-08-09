Watch
Concert Update from MEMI: Los Lobos and Jason Aldean

Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 13:48:59-04

Coming to the PNC Pavilion, it’s Emmylou Harris with Los Lobos on August 4, followed by award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling on Friday, August 6.
Enjoy a FREE pre-show cookout included with every ticket for both of these PNC Pavilion concerts! Don’t miss The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Tribute show, Brit Floyd, coming to the Taft Theatre for 2 nights – August 7 & 8! On August 12, Country music favorite, Jason Aldean is at Riverbend Music Center with very Special guests HARDY, Lainey Wilson & John Morgan. Grab your tickets now for these great shows at Ticketmaster.com!

Learn More – https://memi.biz

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincinnati

