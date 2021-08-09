Concert Update from MEMI: Los Lobos and Jason Aldean

Coming to the PNC Pavilion, it’s Emmylou Harris with Los Lobos on August 4, followed by award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling on Friday, August 6. Enjoy a FREE pre-show cookout included with every ticket for both of these PNC Pavilion concerts! Don’t miss The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Tribute show, Brit Floyd, coming to the Taft Theatre for 2 nights – August 7 & 8! On August 12, Country music favorite, Jason Aldean is at Riverbend Music Center with very Special guests HARDY, Lainey Wilson & John Morgan. Grab your tickets now for these great shows at Ticketmaster.com !

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray