Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Concert Update from MEMI: Jason Mraz and Chicago

items.[0].videoTitle
Concert Update from MEMI: Jason Mraz and Chicago
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 12:23:52-04

Coming to PNC Pavilion it’s Emmylou Harris with Los Lobos on August 4th - followed by award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling at on Friday August 6th – you’ll enjoy a FREE pre-show cookout included with every ticket for both of these PNC Pavilion concerts!
You definitely won’t want to miss The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Tribute show – BRIT FLOYD – Coming to the Taft Theatre for two nights on August 8th and 9th!
We round out this concert update with country music favorite, Jason Aldean! He'll be at Riverbend Music Center on August 12 with very special guests HARDY, Lainey Wilson and John Morgan. You’ll want to grab your tickets soon for this one because they are going fast!
Be sure to check in with us every week to find out more about the great concerts brought to you by MEMI.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.