Concert Update from MEMI: Jason Mraz and Chicago

Coming to PNC Pavilion it’s Emmylou Harris with Los Lobos on August 4th - followed by award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling at on Friday August 6th – you’ll enjoy a FREE pre-show cookout included with every ticket for both of these PNC Pavilion concerts!

You definitely won’t want to miss The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Tribute show – BRIT FLOYD – Coming to the Taft Theatre for two nights on August 8th and 9th!

We round out this concert update with country music favorite, Jason Aldean! He'll be at Riverbend Music Center on August 12 with very special guests HARDY, Lainey Wilson and John Morgan. You’ll want to grab your tickets soon for this one because they are going fast!

