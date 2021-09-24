Watch
Concert Update from MEMI: Dierks Bentley and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Posted at 12:51 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 12:51:48-04

Don’t Miss Some of the Hottest Concerts in Cincinnati!

We kick off October with cool weather and hot concerts! Friday, October 1st, The Taft Theatre welcomes the smooth jazz sounds of Boney James. On October 5th you won’t want to miss Modest Mouse with Future Islands at The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center. On Friday, October 8th Dierks Bentley Brings the Beers On Me Tour to Riverbend Music Center with special guests Riley Green and Lindsay Ell. Then on Saturday October 9th Lynyrd Skynyrd returns to the stage at Riverbend Music Center with special guests the Marshall Tucker Band and Damon Johnson.

Get YOUR tickets at TICKETMASTER.COM and be sure to check in every week to find out more about the great concerts brought to you by MEMI.

