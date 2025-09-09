Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Comprehensive Care for People with Disabilities at UC Health

UC Health reimagines care with community clinics and the Timothy Freeman, MD, Center for Developmental Disabilities, working to make Cincinnati the healthiest city in America
Comprehensive Care for People with Disabilities at UC Health
UC Health is rethinking what healthcare can look like when it meets people where they are—geographically, emotionally and practically. That can mean embedding family medicine physicians and behavioral health specialists within community clinics to provide direct access to leading care within the heart of the community. It can also look like a landmark expansion of a first-of-its-kind clinic providing lifelong care for adults with developmental disabilities. The Timothy Freeman, MD, Center for Developmental Disabilities is setting a new standard for inclusive, patient-centered care by combining primary care, behavioral health, and social services under one roof.

These models are reshaping healthcare and bringing the expertise of an academic medical center directly to underserved populations. Learn more at https://www.uchealth.com

