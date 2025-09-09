Comprehensive Care for People with Disabilities at UC Health

UC Health is rethinking what healthcare can look like when it meets people where they are—geographically, emotionally and practically. That can mean embedding family medicine physicians and behavioral health specialists within community clinics to provide direct access to leading care within the heart of the community. It can also look like a landmark expansion of a first-of-its-kind clinic providing lifelong care for adults with developmental disabilities. The Timothy Freeman, MD, Center for Developmental Disabilities is setting a new standard for inclusive, patient-centered care by combining primary care, behavioral health, and social services under one roof.

