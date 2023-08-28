Compassionate Care in the Comfort of Your Home with Seniors Helping Seniors

Seniors Helping Seniors is an in-home senior care agency that provides seniors with a helping hand and friendly smile. Their caregivers are seniors themselves, so they understand the specific needs of older people. They support seniors living independently by providing compassionate care in the comfort of your home. Executive Director Drew Spatt joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to talk more about Seniors Helping Seniors and the services they provide.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



