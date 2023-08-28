Compassionate Care in the Comfort of Your Home with Seniors Helping Seniors
Prev
Next
Executive Director Drew Spatt joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to talk more about Seniors Helping Seniors and the services they provide.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 12:35:33-04
Seniors Helping Seniors is an in-home senior care agency that provides seniors with a helping hand and friendly smile. Their caregivers are seniors themselves, so they understand the specific needs of older people. They support seniors living independently by providing compassionate care in the comfort of your home. Executive Director Drew Spatt joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to talk more about Seniors Helping Seniors and the services they provide.
For more information, visit www.SeniorsHelpingSeniors.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..