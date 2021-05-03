Comfortable Shoes for Every Occassion from Vionic Shoes

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spring has sprung and that means it's perfect weather to get out of the house and be active. However, before you lace up, it's important your have the appropriate footwear. We spoke with a podiatrist to learn how Vionic Shoes and SparkCincinnati can help you stay supported.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.