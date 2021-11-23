Comfort Keepers & Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

With November being Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, it’s a perfect time to show support for the millions of Americans living with the disease. Fortunately, there are also resources and assistance to help caregivers and their loved ones not only cope but find moments of joy. We talked to Dr. Alexis Abramson, a lifestyle gerontologist, author and spokesperson for Comfort Keepers Home Office , about tips for helping seniors and how in-home caregiving can be an effective solution.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.