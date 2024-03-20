Come Refill Your Coffee with Nick Hagglund
Come Refill Your Coffee with Nick Hagglund
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 10:30:07-04
It's coffee time with one of FC Cincinnati's finest. A Lakota West grad, Xavier University grad and hometown favorite - Nick Hagglund. Michelle Hopkins had coffee with Nick and it was a real kick!
Come Have Coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..