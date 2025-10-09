Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Come Have Coffee with Yemi Oyediran

Come Have Coffee with Yemi Oyediran
Come Have Coffee with Yemi Oyediran
Posted

Come Have Coffee with Michelle featuring local filmmaker Yemi Oyediran — and this is a big week for him! His award-winning documentary King of Them All is making its national debut.

We dive into Yemi’s fascinating journey — from his musical roots to his passion for storytelling — and along the way, he even teaches me a thing or two about hitting the right note.

Tune in, take a sip, and get inspired by one of Cincinnati’s most creative voices.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!