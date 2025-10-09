Come Have Coffee with Yemi Oyediran

Come Have Coffee with Michelle featuring local filmmaker Yemi Oyediran — and this is a big week for him! His award-winning documentary King of Them All is making its national debut.

We dive into Yemi’s fascinating journey — from his musical roots to his passion for storytelling — and along the way, he even teaches me a thing or two about hitting the right note.

Tune in, take a sip, and get inspired by one of Cincinnati’s most creative voices.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise