Come Have Coffee with the Lanni Bothers

From mall food courts to dozens of restaurants, the brothers behind Bakersfield and Pepp &amp; Dolores share their recipe for success and what’s next.
Come Have Coffee with the Lanni Bothers
Posted

Two guys Two guys from Hamilton, Ohio.

A big idea.

And a whole lot of hustle.

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I’m sitting down with Joe and John Lanni of Thunderdome Restaurant Group — and we’re doing it in the heart of OTR at Bakerfield.

Yes… with tacos close by.

From The Eagle to Currito to Maplewood and more — their restaurants are places you know, love, and probably crave.

But this conversation?

It’s about the journey.

The risk.

The partnership.

The lessons learned building one of the most successful restaurant groups in the region — and beyond.

It’s fun.

It’s real.

And it might just make you hungry for more than tacos.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.

