Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Come Have Coffee with the CEO of Skyline Chili

From the baseball diamond to the boardroom, Skyline Chili CEO Dick Williams shares how his Cincinnati roots keep this hometown favorite simmering with success
Come Have Coffee with the CEO of Skyline Chili
Posted
and last updated

It’s National Chili Month and what better way to celebrate than by refilling our cup with one of Michelle's all-time favorite Come Have Coffee conversations!

This time, Michelle sat down with Dick Williams, CEO of Skyline Chili, to talk about what makes this Cincinnati staple so special. From a peek inside the test kitchen to a little chili-making of their own, this conversation was worth the wait!

So grab your bowl, your spoon, and a cup of coffee for a delicious chat about leadership, legacy, and that one-of-a-kind Skyline flavor that keeps us all coming back for more.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise (www.instagram.com/btrise032023)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!