Come Have Coffee with the CEO of Skyline Chili

It’s National Chili Month and what better way to celebrate than by refilling our cup with one of Michelle's all-time favorite Come Have Coffee conversations!

This time, Michelle sat down with Dick Williams, CEO of Skyline Chili, to talk about what makes this Cincinnati staple so special. From a peek inside the test kitchen to a little chili-making of their own, this conversation was worth the wait!

So grab your bowl, your spoon, and a cup of coffee for a delicious chat about leadership, legacy, and that one-of-a-kind Skyline flavor that keeps us all coming back for more.

