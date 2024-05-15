Come Have Coffee with Thane Maynard
Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Thane Maynard, the Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden!
Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Thane Maynard, the Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden! Take a spin on the zoo’s new carousel, meet Cruncher the American Alligator, and learn why the zoo is a cherished part of Cincinnati’s community.
Come Have Coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..